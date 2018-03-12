Can you be ‘nifty with fifty’ for hospice?

St Barnabas Hospice in Lincolnshire has unveiled its brand new fundraiser for corporate supporters to get involved in

The Accumulator Challenge has been launched by as a brand new and exciting way for their corporate supporters to raise more money for hospice care.

Each team that signs up will receive a £50 credit from St Barnabas, and is tasked with using innovative methods to raise as much money as possible over a period of three months.

The challenge will begin on April 3 and finish on June 30.

But St Barnabas is asking local businesses to sign up by March 23 if they want to take part.

All the hospice asks is that each business uses innovative methods to convert that £50 into at least £100.

There will be prizes and a celebration evening at the end of the three-month challenge period.

Awards will be given to the team which raises the most money, the team with the most innovative fundraising idea, and the individual team member who has performed the best.

These engraved trophies have been kindly donated to us by Viking Trophies in Grantham.

Tina Dingley, a corporate fundraiser for the hospice, said: “We’re excited to be launching this brand new fundraising initiative and I already have a few

businesses that are planning what fundraising they will be doing with the £50.

“The celebration evening at the end of the three months will provide all of the participating businesses with the chance to share their successes and network with each other.

“For fairness, the final figure raised by each team will be converted into an average based on the number of employees in a company.

“For companies who wish to enter multiple teams, each team’s average will be determined by the number of participants in their team.

Caroline Swindin, another of the hospice’s corporate fundraisers, added: “We welcome our current corporate partners, as well new supporters to enter the Accumulator Challenge.

“It will be great to see all the different ways in which people can be ‘nifty with a fifty’ for hospice care.

“The money raised will make a real difference in helping us support people living with a life-limiting or terminal illness, and their families and carers, across Lincolnshire.”

To sign up to the challenge, visit www.stbarnabashospice.co.uk/accumulator18