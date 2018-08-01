Calling all dog owners!

Producers are searching for dog owners who have problems with their pooches for a new TV show.

The programme has teamed up with one of the UK's leading experts in dog behaviour and training who can help make you and your four-legged companion best friends again.

A spokesperson for the show said: "Are you struggling with your dog or puppy's behaviour?

"Maybe things are getting out of control and are having an impact on your life?

"Do you need expert advice to get things back on track?

"If this sounds like you or someone you know, we can help - any dog, any size, any problem."

If you're desperate for help, email dogs@avalonuk.com or call 020 7598 7365.