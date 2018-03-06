Call for new roundabout at Gainsborough ‘accident blackspot’

A Gainsborough businesswoman says a roundabout is needed urgently at an ‘accident blackspot’.

Karen Wilkes, who is an export director at Pyramid Plastics in Corringham Road, is calling for Lincolnshire County Council to install a roundabout or traffic lights to limit the amount of accidents at the junction of Corringham Road and Thorndike Way.

Karen said: “Money needs to be made available urgently for either traffic lights or a roundabout at this junction to eliminate the confusion among some road users.

“Already this year there have been four accidents, to my knowledge, that have taken place at this junction.

“As a regular user, I can assure you that every few days you witness dangerous indecision and uncertainty on the part of other road users at this junction.

“The amount of debris and broken car parts which can be found in the ditches next to this junction are testament to the ongoing problems.

“I doubt anyone from the county council has looked into these ditches but my colleagues and I have on several occasions and it’s pretty shocking.

“The council claims there has been a significant decline in the number of serious collisions following various improvements made over the years, but this is not a view shared by anyone I have spoken to in the last ten years or more who use this junction regularly.”

Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, Coun Richard Davies, said: “We’ve made various improvements to the junction over the years, including the removal of a lane from the dual carriageway.

“As previous collisions have been caused by motorists emerging into oncoming traffic without proper care and attention, the junction was also modified to encourage them to stop and look before turning out of Corringham Road.

“As a result, we have seen half the number of serious collisions at the junction. However, that means there is little chance of securing the external funding that would be needed to cover the costs for new traffic lights, which would be in the region of £1m upwards.”