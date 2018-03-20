Call for change after another crash at ‘accident blackspot’

There has been another crash at a road which residents are calling to be improved as it is an ‘accident blackspot.’

Three vehicles were involved in a crash just after 1pm on Wednesday, March 14, on the A631 Corringham Road.

Firefighters, paramedics, the air ambulance and Lincolnshire Police were at the scene.

Karen Wilkes is one of the people calling for changes to be made to this road.

She said: “I think this most recent accident highlights the ever present dangers of using this junction, coming so shortly after the bad accident on February 26.

“Our question continues to be ‘how many more times must this happen before some common sense action can be taken?’”

“Confusion, uncertainty and speed are the issues at this junction and this will continue to be the case until a set of traffic lights or a roundabout are installed.

“Accident debris from February 26, can still be seen and when the accident took place on March 14, this older debris was still lying around and became mixed up with the new debris.

“The result was a terrible mess and one wonders how effective accident investigators can be when faced with such an array of broken bodywork.”

Executive Member for Highways, Coun Richard Davies, said: “While we understand the local concerns, there is little chance of our securing the external funding needed for a roundabout or traffic lights at the junction.

“The previous collisions have mainly been caused by motorists emerging into oncoming traffic without proper care and attention.”