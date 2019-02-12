Butcher opens his own shop as part of Market Street regeneration

A second new shop is to open on Market Street in Gainsborough as part of a programme of refurbishment near the Travelodge hotel.

Butcher’s shop, The Meat Storr, will serve its first customers on Saturday, only days after the launch of the Bamboo Nail Spa.

It is headed up by Michael Storr, who has worked as a butcher in the Gainsborough area for 22 years, and his business partner, Natalie Powell.

The pair decided to take the plunge after Michael’s success at the former Crawshaws shop, also in the town, and because of the loyal customer-base and wealth of knowledge he has built up in the industry.

He said: “We are excited to start our new business venture in a refurbished shop unit that looks beautiful.

“We have received so much encouragement. Our aim is to use locally sourced, quality products at competitive prices to suit all budgets.”

The Meat Storr is part of a regeneration project delivered by West Lindsey District Council and award-winning property developers, Dransfield Properties.

Coun Sheila Bibb said: “It’s great to see another new business opening in the town and playing a vital role in the regeneration programme.”