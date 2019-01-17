Businesses urged to help shape future of county’s economy

Businesses, councils and other organisations are being urged to give their opinions on how to shape the county’s economic future.

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) has been given the go-ahead by the government to develop its own Local Industrial Strategy for the next ten years and beyond.

So, as part of the process, it wants to hear from all interested stakeholders across the county over the coming weeks.

Ruth Carver, LEP director, said: “Our Local Industrial Strategy will transform the Greater Lincolnshire economy, so it’s important to take on board the views of the area’s businesses and organisations.

“This call for evidence is a very important step in ensuring the strategy matches the needs and priorities of our economy. It will be a long-term strategy to support our growing business sector.

“The feedback we receive will help us to make a compelling case to the government and private sector when attracting investment into the area.”

To have your say, go to the LEP website, where two key documents have already been published.