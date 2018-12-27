Wetherspoon pub in Gainsborough to hold January sale

The Sweyn Forkbeard in Gainsborough.
Gainsborough pub The Sweyn Forkbeard is following in the footsteps of retailers by holding its very own January sale.

The award-winning Wetherspoon pub will be reducing the price on a range of drinks from January 2 until January 17 inclusive.

Amanda Fretwell, manager of the Silver Street watering hole, said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.

“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

“As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly.”

The drinks which will be featured in the sale are: a craft beer (Shipyard), one lager (Coors Light), two ciders (Strongbow Dark Fruit and Magners), Guinness, a guest ale, a selection of wines including three from Coldwater Creek (red, white and rose), three spirits; Gordon’s gin, Gordon’s pink gin and Smirnoff vodka (all inclusive of a mixer), six soft drinks; Old Jamaica Ginger Beer, ting (grapefruit crush), Pepsi Max, R Whites Lemonade, diet Pepsi and San Pellegrino (lemon and blood orange), as well as cocktail pitchers.

The sale prices include a pint of Shipyard at £2.29, a pint of Coors Light at £2.49, a glass of Coldwater Creek wine (175ml glass) at £2.45, a pint of Guinness at £2.85, a pint of Magners at £1.89, Gordon’s gin (single measure with mixer) at £2.60 and San Pellegrino at 89p.