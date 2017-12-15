Shopfront grant scheme transforms wine bar and café in Crowle

North Lincolnshire Council has awarded a £7,500 grant from its Traditional Shopfront Grant Scheme to renovate 86 High Street in Crowle.

The old shopfront of the former funeral parlour has been replaced and work has been carried out on the traditional timber windows. It will reopen as a wine bar and café called Orgullo (the Spanish name for pride) the weekend before Christmas.

The scheme aims to improve shop fronts in conservation areas in North Lincolnshire such as Crowle.

In June 2017, a £7,500 grant was given to 128 High Street in Crowle. This was for a new shopfront for a bridal dress drop.

The Traditional Shopfront Grant Scheme is part of a rolling programme that will benefit shops in other conservations areas. The council committed £200,000 for the scheme when it launched in 2016 until 2019.

It offer grants of 50 per cent for the installation of new traditionally styled shop fronts up to a maximum of £7,500, if work is completed within a year of the grant offer.

Councillor John Briggs, ward member for Axholme North and Deputy Mayor of North Lincolnshire, said: “The Traditional Shopfront Grant Scheme aims to protect and enhance shopfronts in keeping with the conservation area. Shopfronts make a big impact on the appearance of town centres. By reversing the trend of modern shopfronts and replacing them with traditional frontage our towns will feel more welcoming and encouraging more visitors and shoppers to the area.

“Crowle is a wonderful town and this new wine bar and café is a welcome boost.”

Councillor Julie Reed, cabinet member for Adults and Health and ward member for Axholme North, said: “This investment in the wine bar and café in Crowle is great for the area and will help enhance the local daytime and night time economy. Crowle is a brilliant town with lots of character. The wine bar and café is a great addition to what is already on offer.

“Funding is still available from the Traditional Shopfront Grant Scheme. If you think you could benefit, get in touch with us.”

For more details about the grant scheme, contact Eddie Rychlak, conservation officer at the council on 01724 297634 or email eddie.rychlak@northlincs.gov.uk.