Rainbow Fireworks set to light up the sky at British championships

A Gainsborough firework company is hoping to take home the big prize at this year’s British Musical Firework Championships.

Rainbow Fireworks is one of seven companies shortlisted to take part in the competition, which will be held in Southport at the end of September.

Colin Tindall, aged 47, Rainbow owner, said: “Last year we applied to enter the competition, but never really expected anything from it, but we have now found out we have been shortlisted.

“During the competition will be have to do a display lasting between 16 and 18 minutes and it has to be to music.

“There is a lot of skill involved to perfect the fireworks going off to the exact beat of the music.

“You can pick between four and 10 tracks.

“It will cost about £20,000 to put it all together as there are a lot of fireworks involved and we will need about 20 people. If we were to win we would get £5,000.

“It is very prestigious to have been chosen to take part.”

The event will be held at Victoria Park from September 28-30 – for tickets, see visitsouthport.com/whats-on/british-musical-fireworks-championship-p169661