New look unveiled for Gainsborough coffee shop

A Gainsborough coffee shop has unveiled a fresh new look.

The major refurbishment at Costa Coffee at Marshall’s Yard has included fully refurbished toilets, new fixtures and fittings over the coffee shop’s two floors, as well as upgraded seating and tables and new external partitions, tables and canopies.

Manager Tracey Smith said: “We are really excited about our new re-fit. It looks fantastic and we hope all our customers enjoy the changes.”

A second Costa is situated within the shopping centre’s NEXT store.

Marshall’s Yard Centre Manager, Alison Shipperbottom, said: “Costa Coffee is one our most popular stores here at the yard and we are delighted that the company has invested in this fantastic new re-fit.

“The outdoor seating area by the fountain area is particularly popular during the good weather and of course during our busy events.”