Gainsborough pub to serve beer for £1.99 a pint at real-ale festival

A range of beers from around the world are being served up at a real-ale festival in Gainsborough.

The 12-day festival at The Sweyn Forkbeard, on Silver Street, which launches on Wednesday March 27, will feature new, seasonal and speciality beers as well as one brewed exclusively for the festival.

The Sweyn Forkbeard has won the Gainsborough Standard Pub of the Year.

There will be a selection of brews from around the UK, as well as further afield from China, Australia, Brazil, South Africa and the USA.

There will also be three ciders from UK producers.

Pub manager Amanda Fretwell said: “We are promising our customers a superb range of beers from overseas which have been brewed especially for the festival, together with some great beers from brewers across the UK.

“The festival will be the perfect way for real ale enthusiasts to enjoy a range of excellent beers over 12 days.”

All beers and ciders will be priced at £1.99 a pint.

Customers will be able to sample any three of the real ales or ciders in special third-of-a-pint glasses for the price of a pint.

Tasting notes on all of the beers will also be available.

The overseas beers are: Contender EPA (Boxing Cat Brewery, China), Kol Schisel (Big Shed Brewing, Australia), Aggro Bear (Sunset Brew, Brazil), Asphalt Jungle (Bagby Brewing, USA) and Gypsy Mask Red (Darling Brew, South Africa).

The UK beers include: Bunny Hop (Purity Brewery), Moonraker (J W Lees Brewery), Choc & Orange Stout (Black Sheep Brewery), Hen in Black (Elgood’s), Old Sea Dog (Camerons), Bitter & Even More Twisted (Harviestoun) and Topaz Gold (Adnams).