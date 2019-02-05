Gainsborough MP calls for rethink over decision to close Santander branch

Gainsborough MP Sir Edward Leigh said he “strenuously objects” to the proposed closure of the town’s Santander branch and has called on the bank to rethink its decision.

The Market Street branch is one of 140 nationally that are being closed - with 1,270 members of staff affected.

Sir Edward has written to the chief executive officer of Santander, Nathan Bostock, requesting he reconsiders the proposed closure.

“I object strenuously to the closure of this bank branch which is essential to a great many of my constituents who are your customers,” the MP wrote.

“While I’m sure many of your operations have moved online not all of your customers will have the fluency with technology to allow them to continue to access the banking services that they find necessary.”

Sir Edward said the bank’s own data indicated 74 per cent of the branch’s customers only used the Gainsborough branch, while 47 per cent were not using online, mobile or telephone banking services.

He said: “In particular I am concerned that a great number of my older and more vulnerable constituents will be poorly put out by this closure.

“Many constituents place great value on the face-to-face interactions that provide reassurance in their financial transactions and management of their money.

“With the steady rise in the scamming of bank customers by fraudsters via email and telephone, these customers will be at greater risk.”

He added: “I ask that you revisit the proposed closure of the Santander branch in Gainsborough and understand the value it provides both for your company and for our community.”

The Gainsborough branch is due to close on June 13.