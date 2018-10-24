First look inside Gainsborough pub after £200,000 makeover

A Gainsborough pub is set to re-open tomorrow (Thursday) after a £200,000 investment.

The Canute on Silver Street has been updated with a fresher, brighter look as well as range of new features.

The pub has now been zoned to feature a sports area, a designated ‘snug’ for customers to enjoy a hot beverage or quiet drink and a dining area that will become a dance floor in the evenings.

The sports area now comes complete with a darts board, a third Sky box to offer more live fixtures, and booths, some of which feature their own TV.

The bar has also had additional taps installed to accommodate the pub’s own Canute Real Ale, courtesy of the Banks Brewery, as well as offerings from the Pheasantry Brewery. A new range of craft beers will be available as well including Brewdog and Meantime. In addition, a new selection of spirits and cocktails will also form part of the drinks menu.

Darran Mills, General Manager of the Canute, and his team will be welcoming customers to celebrate the reopening from 6pm – 8pm, on Friday October 26.

There will be a magician on hand to wow guests, who will be treated to a complimentary glass of fizz and canapés to showcase the recently updated menu.

Earlier in the afternoon, customers are invited to a ‘Meet the Brewer’ event with representatives from both the Pheasantry Brewery, between 2.30pm and 4.30pm.

The celebration kickstarts a weekend full of entertainment with popular local band, The Storm Trees, performing from 9pm on Friday, before DJ Dan heats up the beats for a Halloween fancy-dress party on Saturday.

“It’s all systems go!” said Darran, “I’ve been looking forward to our refurb for so long, I can’t quite believe its finally here.

“It’s always been important to me to be an all-inclusive pub, where there is something for everyone and all are welcome – so, with the introduction of our new layout, I’m expecting to be able to go above and beyond, to make that a reality. Customers can enjoy a quiet tea and cake in our cosy area, while the sports buffs have their own spot to let loose for the latest matches – the new Sky Box even means we can show three different channels at the same time!

“Our new menu comes with a much wider selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten free dishes, so that’s another way in which we’re aiming to cater for everyone.”