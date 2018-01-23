Council sets out new plan to reduce CO2 emissions further

North Lincolnshire Council is to adopt a new Carbon Management Plan to reduce its carbon footprint more. As part of this, a target to reduce CO2 emissions by 25 per cent over the next five years has been set – a potential cost saving of £4m.

In 2009, the council’s Carbon Management Plan set a target of reducing CO2 emissions across its buildings and operations (including schools) by 33 per cent by 2015/16. This target was met in 2014.

By 2016/17 our carbon emissions had reduced by 48 per cent. This reduced energy consumption equates to a cost saving of around £12.4m.

In 2008/9 the total carbon emissions were nearly 34,000 tonnes and by 2015/16, this had reduced to 18,200 tonnes.

The target reduction of 25 per cent by 2022 across our buildings and operations could see the amount of CO2 emitted in North Lincolnshire reduced to 13,650 tonnes.

A number of carbon and energy efficiency projects have already been delivered and the council is exploring opportunities to undertake more projects over the next five years to achieve the 25 per cent reduction.

Electricity prices are predicted to rise by over 50 per cent by 2021. If nothing is done, the council’s energy costs could rise by as much as £5.2m as a result. It was £3.2m in 2016/17.

The new Plan contains a five year programme that has potential to deliver significant savings and reduce carbon emissions. The following areas have been identified to achieve this:

LED street lighting

LED lighting in buildings

Further adoption of renewable technologies and investigation of batter storage technology

A load management strategy

Rationalisation of buildings and better use of existing buildings

Promotion of energy awareness in schools, businesses and the wider community

Biomass pellet and water frameworks

Business and Community Energy Action Plans

Low carbon transport

Some of the projects have already been agreed such as LED street lighting, which is currently underway.

The Plan will enable us to deliver our priorities:

Priority One: Low Carbon Council – Reduce carbon emissions across the council estate, operations and street lighting

Priority Two: Low Carbon Economy – Promote business resource efficiency and help low carbon and local businesses grow in North Lincolnshire

Priority Three: Low Carbon Communities – Support and promote community action for low carbon living

Priority Four: Low Carbon Transport – Reducing energy use and carbon emissions from transport

Councillor Richard Hannigan, cabinet member for safer, greener and cleaner places, said: “We are fully committed to dealing with the impacts of climate change and reducing our carbon footprint. We want communities to be involved and benefit financially from carbon management and as such we are exploring low carbon community energy initiatives.

“The new Carbon Management Plan will build on the successes of the previous plan. Since 2009 we have reduced our carbon emissions by 48 per cent, which is a significant amount. However, we know this can be reduced more. The new five year programme will not only reduce our carbon footprint, but it will deliver further cost savings. This will help us meet some of the cost pressures we face over the next few years.”

In December 2017 the council received the Carbon Masters Standard certificate again. The council has held the standard since 2012. The Carbon Masters Standard is a rigorous carbon emission reduction and certification scheme that is designed to reward best-in-class carbon management.

Kevin Houtson from Carbon Masters, said: “North Lincolnshire Council are to be commended by continuing their carbon management practices, which makes them worthy recipients of the Carbon Masters Standard.”