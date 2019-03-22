Apprenticeship vacancies up for grabs through Gainsborough scheme

Gainsborough engineering firms are inviting people to sign up to become their next apprentices.

So far, 13 apprenticeships have been unveiled at firms including Eminox, Wefco, Hooton Engineering, Trepko and AMP Rose.

Prospective candidates are being called upon by Made in Gainsborough to express an interest in the next apprenticeship programme which will commence in September.

Paul Cook, Operations Director for Wefco and Chairman of Made in Gainsborough, said the scheme, which was entering its second year, had welcomed a number of new companies.

"We all have job vacancies that we are passionate about filling with local people and this project demonstrates our long term commitment to the town,” he explained.

The town’s engineering firms teamed up with Gainsborough College and West Lindsey District Council to design a solution that will secure lucrative careers for people living in the town.

Together, a new centre of excellence was developed at the college, which saw 20 learners selected to participate in the program. Over the past year, students have been developing their knowledge and skills, while being employed.

Amanda Bouttell, Senior Project and Growth Officer, Employment and Skills at West Lindsey District Council, has been working closely with businesses and the college as part of the Made in Gainsborough Group.

She said: “Engineering continues to be a key sector for employment within West Lindsey and in Gainsborough in particular.

“The proactive approach taken by local engineering firms to train local people, is driven by the need of the businesses and has to be commended.

“More employers are now on board, which is a testament to the programme and the partnership. It is reassuring to see the Made in Gainsborough Group continues to evolve.”

Gainsborough College Director of Marketing and Communications, Jim Newall, added: “This apprenticeship scheme, which is open to school leavers and adults, is an amazing opportunity for local people to secure careers with successful local companies and develop skills through training with experienced Gainsborough College staff.

“There are a limited number of places each year, so if you are interested, please do make an application as soon as possible.”

For more information about the apprentice vacancies available visit www.gov.uk/apply-apprenticeship.

The closing date for applications is April 8.