Brownfield sites which could provide housing identified by report

Bassetlaw is among 10 councils which have 390 brownfield sites between them which could provide 21,352 homes, an average of 3.62 years housing supply.

A new report has concluded that brownfield land cannot be the only solution to the current housing crisis. The report compares the amount of brownfield land shown on the new pilot brownfield registers with the Government’s recently published estimate of housing need.

In the pilot registers, brownfield has the potential for 200,000 homes, net of normal planning attrition. This is contrasted against a five year housing demand for the pilot areas of 275,000 homes, and a 10 year demand of 550,000.

Of the 10 pilot councils in the East Midlands, only Broxtowe, Bassetlaw and Nottingham have a potential five-year land supply from brownfield land with 8.67, 8.16 and 6.78 years respectively.

Neil Lawson-May of The Gracechurch Group, which sponsored the study, said: “ Brownfield land can make a significant impact on the housing crisis, but it cannot solve it.”