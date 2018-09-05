Break in at Worksop charity shop will cost ‘thousands of pounds’ to repair damage

Thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused to a Worksop charity shop after thieves broke in.

Staff from the Bluebell Wood charity arrived at the shop in Bridge Street, Worksop, on the morning of Tuesday, September 4, to discover the front door had been smashed in overnight.

As there is no cash on the premises, the intruders appear to have left almost empty handed other than taking a collection box with just £3 inside.

However, the break in will cost the charity thousands of pounds for repair work and in lost revenue from having to close the shop.

Sunny Allison, head of retail at Bluebell Wood, said: “It’s very sad that there are people out there who are willing to burgle from a children’s hospice shop.

“This achieved almost nothing for the intruders but has cost us thousands of pounds.

“Every pound we lose in income means losing funds that would have otherwise been used to care for children and young adults whose lives are just too short.

“This is upsetting for everyone at Bluebell Wood, but particularly the shop team and all the families who rely on our support during unimaginably tough times.

“I would like to thank everyone who has rallied round to help us get the shop up and running again, including our staff and volunteers.”

For ideas on how to help Bluebell Wood visit www.bluebellwood.org.