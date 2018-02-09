Boughton boozer shouted abuse and threats at police

A boozed-up Boughton man trashed his girlfriend’s home before police tracked him to a garden where he shouted abuse and threats, a court heard.

Officers were called to an address on Bentinck Close, in Boughton, by Chad Ecclestone’s partner, after he caused “a certain amount of damage,” at 2am, on January 23.

“She didn’t want to pursue a complaint, but wanted him to leave,” said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Officers went to his address on Stepnall Heights, where they heard shouting, and discovered him drunk in a nearby garden.

“He shouted abuse at them and threatened to smash an officer’s head in,” added Mr Carr. “He was arrested and continued to swear at the officers.”

Ecclestone, 22, admitted being drunk and disorderly, when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Friday.

He was last before the courts in August last year, for assault.

Ecclestone, who represented himself, said: “I was very intoxicated that night. I have very little recollection. I am hoping to walk away with a fine and put that night behind me.”

He was fined £100, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.