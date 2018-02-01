Bosses spend 2017 tackling 35 challenges to raise money for hospice

Intrepid bosses at St Barnabas Hospice have completed a remarkable series of 35 challenges to raise almost £10,000 for the charity.

Chief executive Chris Wheway and corporate fundraiser Caroline Swindin spent 2017 getting stuck in to tasks that ranged from fun to daring to downright crazy, all to celebrate the hospice’s 35th birthday year.

Chris with a mascot celebrating the hospices 35th birthday.

And by the end, thanks to sponsorship and donations, the pair had generated £9,727 for the coffers of the place that supports 9,000 people with life-limiting or terminal illnesses across Lincolnshire every year.

The duo wrapped up their challenges by both cycling 300 miles in four days from London to Paris. Chris said: “When we got there, the sense of achievement was life-changing.

“Over the year, we met some amazing people who give so much to St Barnabas and work so hard, often without being given recognition.

“We would not be able to help people who are facing the end of their lives without our generous supporters. I know that every pound raised will make a difference, and that will live with me forever.”

Chris, Caroline and her friend Becca arrive in Paris at the end of a four-day, 300-mile bike-ride.

Among the 35 challenges that Chris took on were a full leg-wax, spending the day as a warehouse sorter, giving up sweets for 35 days, working in a cafe, going on a zip-wire, getting a tattoo, wearing wellies to work, washing staff cars, serving teas and lunches, carol-singing, presenting a 35-minute slot on the radio and wearing yellow to work for the day.

Caroline tackled her challenges with friend Becca Hooton, who was keen to “give something back to such a good cause” after witnessing, first hand, the “amazing” care St Barnabas provides.

Caroline said: “I thank everyone who sponsored us -- from friends and family to local businesses and even complete strangers. Your support inspired us to keep going.

“Although I work for St Barnabas, it is a particularly special charity to me because my mum was cared for there before she sadly passed away.”

Caroline and Chris doing a spot on local radio as part of their challenge.

Among Caroline and Becca’s 35 challenges were running the Lincoln 10K, trekking through a forest in Thailand, wearing 35 different items of clothing at once, trying 35 different cocktails, walking 35 miles in a week, trying 35 different ice-cream flavours, reading 35 different books and going without TV for 35 days.