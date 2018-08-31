Book charts Beckingham man’s career in radio broadcasting

A lifelong love of radio broadcasting has tempted a Beckingham man to write an autobiographical novel that has just been released.

The author, whose pen-name is Max Hunloke, has worked for several radio stations, dating back to the 1960s and 1970s.

And ‘Call Me Max -- A Life In Radio’, which is available on Amazon, is an entertaining and informative look back at his career.

The book also gives an absorbing insight into the operations of radio stations as it delves into the politics behind the mic and the determination Max had to show to break into the industry.

His interest in radio and broadcasting emerged while he was serving in the Royal Air Force and working for the British Forces Broadcasting Service (BFBS).

He was pursued as a presenter on the pirate station, Radio 390, and after periods working in the Caribbean, including with Rediffusion International, and in the Mediterranean, he returned to the UK when community radio was becoming established.

Through the 1970s, he worked in radio, television and the arts as a writer, producer and manager, including in the UK with Anglia TV and the BBC.

Max’s novel reflects his own career. Readers learn about the machinations of the radio fraternity and experience the author’s frustrations and successes as he climbs the ladder of the mythyical Con Radio.

Now retired, Max’s career between 1982 and 2010 was an academic. He lectured in communication and marketing, and worked as a business adviser, counsellor and mentor.