Bonnie Rose’s story- funding plea for Worksop baby battling rare incurable illness

A Worksop mum is desperately attempting to raise funds to give her baby daughter “the best quality of life possible” after she was diagnosed with an incurable genetic disease.

Mary O’Callaghan is raising funds towards the care of her daughter, Bonnie-Rose, who has Micro Villus Inclusion Disease- a rare genetic disorder that affects the small intestine.

Bonnie Rose with her sister, Mary Anne.

According to Mary, Bonnie-Rose is the only known sufferer of the disease in the UK. Sadly, the tot had two other siblings who died from MVID before she was born.

The youngster, who is unable to feed naturally, has been through the wars after battling the condition since birth.

Before Christmas, she also went on to develop Meningitis C with septicemia, but thankfully recovered after “ten dreadful days”.

Bonnie-Rose is currently being kept alive by aritifical feeding, and will rely on this type of feeding for the rest of her life- despite the fact it can cause liver failure if used long-term.

Mary lived in Carlton-in-Lindrick for nine years where she was heavily involved in community work and ran Gateways community centre.

She recently moved to Bradford, which is closer to Leeds Children’s Hospital, where Bonnie-Rose is being treated.

Mary’s family including her parents, sisters and remaining children are all still living in Worksop.

Mary said: “I spend everyday with Bonnie-Rose, unable to leave.

“I miss my home and children so much, but i have the most amazing family who have helped me and enabled me to stay at Bonnie-Rose’s side.

“I dont know what the future holds- all I can do is make every day count.”

“Staff at Leeds Hospital are amazing, and doing everything they can.

“We are looking into some oncology treatment which has never been used on babies, and are alsoalso being referred to Kings Hospital in London.

“We hope to spend a few days or even weeks at home before Bonnie-Rose travels to London.”

The Worksop community will come together to show their support and raise money for Bonnie-Rose in a sponsored walk on Sunday, February 11.

Everyone is welcome to meet on Bridge Place, outside the old Argos, at 9.30am where participants will meet along the canal.

There will also be a Fun Day to raise further funds at Manton Club on February 24 from 10am until 4pm.

You can donate on the days or donate through Mary’s Just Giving Page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/mary-ocallaghan-1

Any many left over will be donated to Leeds and Sheffield children’s hospitals.