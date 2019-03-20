Blind passenger is missing bus from Worksop as it is parking in the wrong bay

A visually impaired pensioner has been missing her bus because it is parking in the wrong bay.

Catherine White, 83, needs to catch the number 22 bus to Doncaster, which is operated by Stagecoach, to take her to her home in Worksop.

Worksop bus station

However on the last few occasions she has gone to catch the bus she has missed it because it has parked in the wrong bus bay and as Catherine is visually impaired she can not see where it is.

Catherine said: “I normally get a taxi into town and then get the bus back.

“The bus goes from Worksop Bus Station and I know where to get on but the bus keeps going into different bays.

“I have spoken to staff at the bus station and they have said the drivers should tell people if they have parked elsewhere but they are not doing that.

“It has happened on at least three occasions.

“One time someone actually tapped me on the shoulder to tell me. I can’t see the bus number.

“They have a tannoy system but they don’t use it.

“The correct bay has been empty each time.”

A spokesman from Stagecoach said: “We are very sorry to hear of this lady’s experience with our Service 22 in Worksop Bus Station.

“Our aim is to make bus travel easy and accessible for everyone including our blind and partially sighted customers.

“Service 22 is one of our busiest bus services from Worksop carrying around 500,000 passengers a year.

“Although we’re not aware of any particular problems with departures from the bus station, we welcome customer feedback and we will always investigate if anyone finds any difficulties when using our services.

“Staff from Stagecoach East Midlands and our colleagues from Nottinghamshire County Council’s transport services team are on duty in Worksop Bus Station and will be pleased to provide help to customers where it is needed.

“Alternatively, people can contact us by telephone on 0345 605 0 605 or by email at eastmidlands.enquiries@stagecoachbus.com.”

Stagecoach East Midlands is the region’s largest bus operator and runs local bus services in Kingston upon Hull, throughout Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire including Worksop, Retford and Gainsborough.

For more information and timetables visit www.stagecoachbus.com.