Blaze caused by tumble dryer in Gainsborough

Firefighters in Gainsborough tackled a garage fire on Eastern Avenue caused by an overheated tumble dryer, last night (Tuesday May 7).

There was severe fire damage to a tumble dryer, the contents of the garage and external soffits and framework.

It was extinguishedby crews using breathing apparatus and hosereel jets.

