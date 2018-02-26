Best in care honoured at Lincolnshire awards event

Outstanding care workers, teams and organisations across Lincolnshire have been honoured at a glitzy awards ceremony.

The Lincolnshire Care Awards, organised by Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA), were held at The County Assembly Rooms last week.

Karen Merrills - winner of the Apetito Best Supporting Role award.

Among the Gainsborough area winners was Lisette Spendlow, who collected the Nursing in Social Care award. Lisette was nominated by her former employer, Drovers Call Care Home.

Karen Merrills, of Eliot House Nursing Home, and Reece Allgood, again of Drovers Call Care Home, both collected Best Supporting Role accolades.

The awards were presented by BBC Radio Lincolnshire’s Melvyn Prior.

Speaking at the event, Melanie Weatherley, Chair of Lincolnshire Care Association, said: “I meet brilliant care workers, nurses and leaders every day and they’ve deserved their work and achievements to be celebrated this evening. The work they do in the county is so important and they are valued hugely by the people they care for, their colleagues and all of us who benefit from high quality care.

Reece Allgood - winner of the Apetito Best Supporting Role award.

“The amazing work carers do isn’t celebrated enough so it’s an honour to host this event and recognise the great contribution of those from the care sector in Lincolnshire.”

Executive Director for Adult Care and Community Health and Wellbeing at Lincolnshire County Council, Glen Garrod, added: “It was a fantastic evening and a wonderful opportunity to meet the stars of the evening: the people providing care and support to some of the most vulnerable in our county.

“It’s great that the Lincolnshire Care Awards provides an opportunity to give recognition to care workers and their managers that go above and beyond every day to give the best care to the people they look after, they’re doing such a vital job.”