Be Unique, that’s the message from young people

Young people in North Lincolnshire have been making their voices heard to shape health and mental health services and are now spreading their messages to other youngsters.

The young people, all members of the North Lincolnshire Youth Council, spent an afternoon at the Scunthorpe Children and Young People’s Mental Health Services (CAMHS) at St Nicholas House, Shelford Street. Their aim was to promote their projects Positive Steps and Be Unique, which urge young people to be positive about their body image.

The youth council work with both Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH), who run the CAMHS service, and North Lincolnshire Council.

The Youth Council members have worked with the NHS and council to develop leaflets for young people in the area, urging them to also get involved as Mental Health Champions.

Amanda Williams, one of the youth council, said: “We’re showing young people that they are not alone. There are young people here to help and to give them a voice. We’re also promoting positive body image.”

The youth council members also presented a number of canvas framed images for the walls of St Nicholas House, which gave positive messages to young people.

CouncillorDavid Rose, cabinet member for children, families and learning, said: “It is fantastic to see young people taking positive action on mental health. It is something that can affect people of all ages. The Be Unique project allows young people to have their say and provide support for their peers. The Youth Council should be extremely proud of what they have achieved.”

Richard Bryan, of Scunthorpe CAMHS, said: “The message from the youth council is for young people to feel comfortable with who they are, to accept who they are and to accept others for who they are. They’re the main messages of the Be Unique campaign. It’s great they are at our clinic to speak to young people who use our services.”

The youth council also share their messages with parents and professionals.

More information on the North Lincolnshire Youth Council can be found at: http://www.northlincs.gov.uk/people-health-and-care/children-and-young-people/services-for-young-people/youth-council/ or by contacting Sarah Eales on 01724 298440.