Bassetlaw residents help recycle 311 elephants’ worth of garden waste

Bassetlaw residents helped to recycle more than 2,000 tonnes of garden waste in just nine months thanks to Bassetlaw District Council’s new Garden Waste Collection Service.

During 2017 almost 6,500 Bassetlaw residents subscribed to the seasonal collection service, which ran between March and November, and generated 2,177 tonnes of garden waste.

This is the equivalent to the weight of four fully loaded Airbus A380s, 10 Angel of the North statues, 35 British Army Challenger 2 Tanks or 311 adult elephants.

Cabinet member for neighbourhoods, Councillor Julie Leigh said: “The first year of the Garden Waste Service has exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled at the level of support that Bassetlaw residents have given us.”

This new service prevented a large proportion of waste being sent for incineration as part of the domestic waste collection and is also likely to have improved the Council’s recycling rate by approximately four per cent.

“We hope to have an even greater take up for this year’s seasonal service and would like to thank the people who have supported the service so far,” added Coun Leigh.

The 2018 season service will resume at the beginning of March and the number of residents re-subscribing is already approaching the 4,000 mark.

If you would like to sign up for the 2018 seasonal collections, which run between March and November and remains at £30 per season, visit the Council’s website at bassetlaw.gov.uk

Alternatively, call 01909 533 533, say “Environment Services” and press 1 for Garden Waste Collection.