Bassetlaw overdose woman yanked clumps of hair from cop’s head

A Bassetlaw woman who had taken a drug overdose yanked a large clump of a female police officer’s hair while dragging her through her house, a court heard.

The WPC was called to Dorchester Road, Bircotes, by ambulance staff dealing with Cheryl Mathers, who had taken 40 prescribed tablets and was behaving aggressively.

“The officer tried to explain why they were there and it was concern for her welfare,” said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Mathers barged towards the officer, swinging her arms wildly and shouting abuse, and, when the WPC grabbed her left arm, Mathers grabbed a clump of her hair and pulled her towards the rear of the kitchen.

“Mathers wouldn’t let go and it felt that she had my hair in a vice-like grip,” said the officer.

With the help of two paramedics, the WPC finally got free and handcuffed Mathers, who said: “You punched me first you f****** fat b****.”

A large clump of the officer’s hair was found in Mathers’ hand, and another clump later fell out.

The officer, who has been on the force for eight years, said: “I have never been such a violent reaction for someone I was trying to help.

“I did whatever I could to get her off me and I believe I could have been assaulted further.”

Michael Little, mitigating, said Mathers, who suffers from fibromyalgia, blacked out twice earlier in the evening, and when she returned home she took 40 tablets prescribed for the condition.

He said mental health problems had been identified in the weeks previous to the incident and she had been referred to the community psychiatric nurse.

Mathers, 44, admitted assaulting a constable when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

She was fined £200, and ordered to pay £100 compensation, and a £30 government surcharge, which will be deducted from her benefits. No order for costs was made.