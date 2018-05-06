Bassetlaw Hospital Trust to hold baby memorial service

The Trust that runs Bassetlaw Hospital is holding a baby memorial service for families affected by the loss of a little one.

Anyone who has experienced a pregnancy loss, stillbirth or neonatal death is invited to attend Doncaster Royal Infirmary on Sunday, May 13.

The service takes place at 2pm in the Main Outpatient Department (near the Emergency Department) and will be conducted by Hospital chaplain, Mark Burns. Light refreshments will be served after the service.

Carol Lee, bereavement midwife at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH), said: “We warmly invite you to this service to give you an opportunity for you to remember your baby, gathering with others who have had similar experiences.

“This is a service that we organise every year and many find it helpful to come along and receive some mutual support from other local families.”

There will be a Baby Remembrance Book available to view after the service. Individual inscriptions are hand-crafted and families will receive a personal copy of their baby’s entry to keep.