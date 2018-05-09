Awards were presented at Scouts and Guides St George’s Day Service

Gainsborough Scouts and Guides gathered together for their annual St George’s Day Parade and Service.

Around 300 youngsters from Gainsborough, Morton, Willingham, Sturton by Stow, Lea, Morton, Haxey and Market Rasen, all gathered in the grounds of the Old Guildhall and paraded All Saints Church for the service.

They were joined by Lincolnshire’s Assistant County Commissioner for Scouts and the County Commissioner for Guides together with representatives from West Lindsey District Council, Gainsborough Town Council, Market Rasen Town Council, Willingham Parish Council, the Royal British Legion and Haxey Church’s Youth Officer.

Group Scout Leader 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts, Jonathan Swatton, said: “The theme for this year’s service was the values that underpin Scouting and Guiding with the emphasis on service to others.

“As 2018 marked the centenary of the end of the First World War we heard about the role that Scouting and Guiding played in the conflict and how the quest for peace was embodied in the start of World Jamborees.

“A group of Explorer Scouts and Guides also shared details about Scouts and Guides who gave their lives during World War 1.

“Those who were too young to fight provided a range of services such as collecting paper and scrap for recycling, moss for use as wound dressings, undertaking coast watching duties and providing first aid services and carrying messages.”

Also during the celebration awards were presented to commemorate the success of the Scouts, Guides, leaders and helpers.

Denise Hibbert, Cub Scout Leader, 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts won the Leaders Award of Merit.

Long service awards were presented to Jonathan Swatton, Group Scout Leader, 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts for 50 years of service and Ken Knibbs, Group Scout Leader, 2nd Market Rasen and Peter Robinson, Adult Helper, 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts for 25 years of service.

The Chief Scout’s Commendation were awarded to Jennifer Swatton, Group Secretary, 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts, Graham Coggon, Cub Scout Leader, 14th Gainsborough, Simon Andrew, Scout Leader, 18th Gainsborough and Julie Warburton, ADC Beavers.

Ryan Campbell, Georgina Gandy, Dillon Richards, Zeke Richardson, Malachi Richardson, 3rd Gainsborough, were the winners of the Chief Scout’s Gold Award, George Fall, Finley Ingram, 3rd Gainsborough, Daniel Almeida, Joshua Roper, Flynn Sizer, 6th Gainsborough Sea Scouts, and Harry Jackson, Archie Triandafillidis, 18th Gainsborough, won the Chief Scout’s Silver Award and the Chief Scout’s Bronze Award went to James Thomas, 18th Gainsborough.

Long Service awards for Guiding were presented to Beth Evans, 2nd Gainsborough Guides, for 30 years of service and Tori Morris, 2nd Gainsborough Guides, for five years of service.

Lucy Hebborn, Poppy Fieldson, Kathryn Fieldson, Willingham Rangers, were awarded the Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award and Audra Morris, 2nd Gainsborough Guides and Hollie Wilson, 1st Morton Guides, received the Baden Powell Award.