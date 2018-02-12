Awards to honour Gainsborough’s volunteer ‘heroes’

The search is on for local heroes across the Gainsborough area who volunteer their time to contribute, change lives and help communities.

Lincolnshire County Council is inviting nominations for its Good Citizen Awards in the following categories: Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year (aged 18 or under), Community Group of the Year and Couple/Pair of the Year.

Council leader, Coun Martin Hill, commented: “The work of volunteers across the county is immensely important. Now you have your chance to give them the recognition they deserve and say thank you for the hard work and commitment they have so freely given.”

Winners will enjoy a VIP day out at the Lincolnshire Show and a framed certificate.

To make a nomination, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/goodcitizensaward.

The closing date for entries is May 11.