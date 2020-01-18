Audio store Bose to shut in Meadowhall as firm announces closure of 119 shops around world

Audio and electronics firm Bose is to close its Meadowhall branch – one of 119 store closures around the world.

The firm has opted to shut every story it currently operates across the UK, Europe, North America, Japan and Australia.

The Massachusetts-based firm said the move was prompted by a 'dramatic shift' to online shopping in many parts of the world.

The closures will include the 'approximately 10 stores in Great Britain', the company says, which includes its UK flagship on London's Regent Street.

Other Bose stores in the UK include Sheffield, Portsmouth, Leeds, York, Swindon and Cheshire Oaks Designer Outlet near Liverpool.

But around 130 stores in Greater China, the United Arab Emirates, India, Southeast Asia, and South Korea will be unaffected and remain open.

The privately-held company refused to reveal how many employees would be affected but said it would offer 'outplacement assistance and severance'.

Closures are expected to take place over the next several months, according to the company, which opened its first retail store in the US in 1993.

'Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,' said Colette Burke, vice president of global sales at Bose Corporation.

'At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we're doing the same thing now.

'It's still difficult, because the decision impacts some of our amazing store teams who make us proud every day.