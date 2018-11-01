A 38-year-old man has been arrested after a family was threatened during a burglary at their home.

At around 8pm on October 23 three masked men reportedly forced entry into a house in Moorland Close armed with a shotgun and machetes.

Arrest made after armed men burgled home in Walkeringham

They then threatened the family and stole an amount of jewellery, including a gold chain and Vivienne Westwood watch.

They made off on foot down Southmoor Road and potentially into a vehicle. No one was injured.

The man was arrested in Scunthorpe on October 25 on suspicion of robbery.

If anyone has any information, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 800 of 23 October 2018.