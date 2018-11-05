Around 180,000 workers got a pay rise TODAY – check to see if you’re one of them

Increases in the so-called living wage have been announced, giving a pay rise to an estimated 180,000 workers.

The rate will rise by 35p an hour to £10.55 in London and by 25p to £9 outside the capital.

The Living Wage Foundation said the increases have been largely driven by higher transport costs, private rents and council tax.

The new rates are £2.72 higher than the statutory living wage for London workers and £1.17 higher in other parts of the UK.

The statutory rate will increase to £8.21 an hour next April for workers aged 25 and over.

More than 4,700 employers have signed up to pay the voluntary living wage to their staff, ranging from football clubs and banks to universities and retail firms.

Living Wage Foundation director Tess Lanning said: "Responsible businesses know that the Government minimum is not enough to live on, and today's new living wage rates will provide a boost for thousands of workers throughout the UK.

"Employers that pay the real living wage enable their workers to live a life of dignity, supporting them to pay off debts and meet the pressures of rising bills.

"We want to see local councils, universities, football clubs, bus companies and the other major public and private sector employers in every city commit to become real living wage employers.

"When they do, thousands of people get a pay rise, but other local employers also follow their lead."

Heathrow's chief financial officer Javier Echave, said: "Our colleagues are our most valued asset and deserve nothing less than the living wage.

"Today we celebrate the anniversary of our living wage accreditation and call on more businesses to recognise that successful companies are built on getting these foundations right and investing in their colleagues."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he will be writing to major sporting and cultural institutions in the capital, urging them to pay the living wage.

He announced that the London Stadium was the latest to become a living wage employer.

He said: "I am determined to make London a fairer and more equal city, so I'm proud to say that the London Stadium has joined businesses across the capital in becoming a living wage employer.

"Now I'm calling on all of our city's employers - in the public and private sectors - to do the same and to start paying their workforce the London living wage.

"And I'm calling on our most influential institutions - from our universities, local authorities, and airports, to our football clubs, theatres and galleries - to help lead the way.

"More workplaces need to step up and fulfil their obligations to our city and our society.

"Paying the London living wage is not only the action of a responsible organisation, but a successful one too.

"Many of the accredited employers I speak to tell me of the increased productivity and reduced staff turnover that they've experienced since signing up so I wholeheartedly encourage more businesses across our great city to get involved."