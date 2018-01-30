Armed Forces charity need volunteers

The Lincolnshire branch of the Armed Forces charity, SSAFA, is appealing for volunteers to help provide support for the Armed Forces community.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need. This could include access to financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Head of Volunteering at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, Christine Cribb, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

“After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in Lincolnshire by joining our network of dedicated volunteers. They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them.

If you are interested in joining the Lincolnshire team as a caseworker, Branch Secretary, or Branch Treasurer, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.