Applications for new series of Love Island open now

Fancy spending the summer in a luxury villa in the sunshine while looking for love?

Well now's your chance as the makers of hit ITV2 show Love Island are looking for singles from around the country to apply for the new series.

It was the smash-hit show of the summer last year, trending regularly on social media, and brought us the touching bromance between Kem Cetinay and Chris Hughes.

And now you have the chance to take part.

Applications are now open for lively singles from around the country.

ITV said: "Once again our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular luxury villa in the hope of finding love. But to stay on the island, they'll need to couple up - and more importantly - win the hearts of the public.

"Applications are now open and anyone wishing to apply should head to itv.com/loveisland to complete an application.

"Auditions are starting soon so we recommend getting your applications in now! Applications are open to all over the age of 18."