Appeal to find wanted Derbyshire man

Derbyshire Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man.
They have released his picture in the hope that he may be recognised by the public.
Scott Harris is currently wanted for recall to prison.
The 43-year-old is from Castle Gresley, but has connections to Humberside, North Lincolnshire and Cleethorpes.
He is white, approximately 6ft tall and has a number of tattoos on his chest and arms.
Anyone that knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 17000048906.