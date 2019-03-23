Appeal after lights stolen from Gainsborough Trinity FC minibus

An appeal has been launched after callous thieves stole the back lights of a community minibus.

The Gainsborough Trinity FC community minibus was due to transport 14 disabled footballers to the FA Disability Cup in Birmingham tomorrow (March 24).

However, thanks to the thief who stole the back lights of the mini bus, the team now have no transport to get to Birmingham.

Richard Kane, Chairman of Gainsborough Trinity FC said in a Facebook post: "Does anyone know anyone with a minibus that could help the lads out tomorrow?"

If you have any information about the theft of the lights, please call police on 101.