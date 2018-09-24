Appeal after fake money used at a shop in Gainsborough

Police are appealing for help identifying the two men following the use of fake £50 notes at a DIY store in Gainsborough.

On August, 23, two men entered the B & Q store on Lea Road, Gainsborough at approximately 5:30pm.

One man was described as having short hair on the sides and thick on top, and wearing a blue stripy jumper and blue shorts.

The other man was described as having the same hair style and wearing a white t-shirt, dark jacket and dark shorts. Both were described as being around 5ft 10.

A police spokesman said: "At 5:37pm, the two men went to the tills separately. One successfully used a £50 fake note. The other man was quizzed about the cash he was using, before running out the store."

If you have any information contact:

101 quoting the reference 362 of 23 August.

E-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 362 of 23 August in the subject box