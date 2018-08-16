Another record breaking year for Worksop students as they receive their A Level results

It was another record breaking year for A-level results in Worksop this year.

Students at the Outwood Post 16 Centre in Worksop have surpassed previous years’ outstanding results yet again.

Archie Fogg, Jack Hawksworth and Jack Oxby collecting their results

Students achieved fantastic results with more than half achieving an A-level A* to B grade. At 52.1 per cent this was a a rise of 1.7 per cent and 80.1 per cent of students achieved an A* to C grade, a rise of 7.3 per cent.

Janette Shea, head of centre said: “We are delighted with the results our students have achieved again this year which is testament to the incredible hard work of all our students, their families, staff, the trust board and governors at the Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop that we have yet again performed so well.”

James Mackinder, 18, is going on to study performance and music at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire after achieving two A’s and a B in Music, Drama and Geography.

James said: “I’m extremely chuffed. I’m really excited and I can’t wait.”

James has been playing the clarinet for more than 10 years and he hopes to eventually play with an orchestra,

Dr Philip Smith, executive principal, has praised Mrs Shea’s outstanding leadership.

He said: “It is the tireless drive from the Head of Centre, whose passion provides an ethos where students, staff, governors and families, all work together to ensure the young adults of Worksop achieve their hopes for the brightest of futures. Well done to everyone involved.”

Every student has achieved personal success but to highlight just a few, Ania Kuchnia has attained three A* grades in Health and Social Care, Psychology and Sociology. Ania will now go on to study Psychology at the University of York..

Other high achievers include Laney Deveson who achieved three A grades at A-level and a Distinction in BTEC Level Three Subsidiary Diploma in Engineering, Alex McDonald gained two A* and one A grade, Daniel Emery and Sophie Wagstaff both gained two A* and one B grade along with Sandeep Kaur, Megan Lowde and Chloe Tate who all achieved one A* and two A grades. And gaining three A grades were Ella Feek, Caitlin Hicks, Emily Seldon, Sumi Singh, Brook Stanley and Isobel Steward.