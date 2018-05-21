Anniversary events for Lincolnshire’s children’s centres

It is 10 years since 23 children’s centres were opened in the county as part of 48 in total, ensuring communities throughout the county provide support to children and their families.

To mark the occasion and the development of new services 23 centres around the county are hosting celebration events with a range of activities which started on May 21, until June 1.

Parents, carers, families and children are welcome to visit and see what their local children’s centre has to offer.

A Learning through Play event is taking place at Hemswell Cliff children’s centre in Capper Avenue, Hemswell Cliff, on Friday, May 25, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

Coun Patricia Bradwell, executive councillor for children’s services, said: “They really are a lifeline for so many families with young children.

“Since we increased the number of centres in 2008, services have continued to develop to provide essential support, whether it’s drop-in sessions for parents and toddlers, health visitor clinics, childcare, early education or even employment and benefit advice.”

For more details visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/parents/childrens-centres.