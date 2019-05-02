All that’s good about volunteering

Preparations are under way once again for the annual celebration of volunteering, Volunteers’ Week, writes Heather Arnatt.

Volunteers across the district are being thanked for their contribution during Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1-7.

The national campaign, which was established in 1984, recognises the contribution volunteers make to our communities every day.

Volunteers are central to the work of countless charities and other organisations.

They are a valuable presence in many communities, making a difference in places as diverse as sports clubs, libraries, schools and hospitals.

In Gainsborough alone there are more than 150 different volunteering opportunities available throughout the week from tiny community groups through to larger, well-established charities.

They all make up the rich voluntary sector that supports our local community.

Volunteering is an excellent opportunity for people from all walks of life.

Whether you are just starting out in life and looking to enhance your CV with new skills, at a turning point and looking for new experiences, or perhaps you are retired and have the time to invest in your local community, whatever your situation, there is a rewarding role waiting for you.

For local charities the week will also be a chance to showcase the range of volunteering opportunities on offer.

Volunteer fairs and information events will encourage people to try volunteering for the first time and help people find out how through volunteering they can make a difference to a cause they are passionate about.

Voluntary Centre Services will be holding a free volunteer information fair on Wednesday, June 5 from 1pm to 2.30pm at Gainsborough Uphill Community Centre, in collaboration with Acis Group.

There will be opportunities to try microvolunteering activities, which take from just two minutes, as well as meeting volunteer coordinators from local causes that interest you.

There will be free refreshments throughout the afternoon.

Organisations local to Gainsborough are invited to set up a free stall at the event (advance booking required for capacity reasons) and also to join the volunteer centre team for a free forum and celebration lunch on the morning of June 5.

For further information about volunteering, contact the volunteer centre on 01427 613470 or email westlindsey@voluntarycentreservices.org.uk.