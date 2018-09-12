Aliens over Gainsborough? Mystery of ‘flashing lights’ solved

Police have received reports from panic stricken residents convinced flashing lights seen over Gainsborough are UFO’s.

Flashing ‘lights and lasers’ have been striking fear into the hearts of residents who are now concerned a extraterrestrial invasion is afoot.

But don’t worry- War of the World hasn’t kicked off just yet.

The lights are actually coming from a circus that rolled into Gainsborough recently.

Lincolnshire Police tweeted: “Rest assured it is not a UFO, there is a circus in #Gainsborough currently.”