Aldi is hiring staff for Christmas and beyond – and the pay is brilliant

If you’re looking for some extra cash in your pocket for Christmas then Aldi could be just what you’re looking for.

The budget supermarket has a number of stores across Lincolnshire, including Gainsborough, and is once again looking for staff to work there.

Aldi is hiring now

Despite selling products at rock-bottom prices, the salaries on offer are certainly anything but.

In fact, if you manage to get on the Aldi graduate scheme then you could be looking at a starting salary of around £44,000 rising to £75,360 after four years.

But, even if you don’t manage to land a graduate job, the salaries for area managers, store managers and store assistants are incredibly impressive.

Aldi are currently looking for deputy managers, store assistants, apprentices and caretakers at a number of stores, including Gainsborough.

The supermarket has promised applicants that they will never find themselves bored and twiddling their thumbs as a Store Assistant.

Successful applicants will do everything from checking off deliveries to dealing with enquiries and ensuring shelves are fully stocked with well presented products.

A description on Aldi’s website reads: “Of course, you’ll provide excellent customer service at all times by attending to customer needs in a prompt and friendly way.

“It’s a really fast-paced environment, and everyone understands exactly what needs to happen to make their store a success – and gets on with doing it. “There’s a real family feel here, and we all pitch in as part of a close-knit team.”

Store assistants will start out on a wage of £8.85 an hour rising to £10.41 an hour.

To apply click here