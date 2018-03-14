Air ambulance called to three-vehicle smash in Gainsborough

A busy Gainsborough road has been closed after a three-vehicle crash.

Lincolnshire Police, the fire service and the air ambulance were called just after 1.10pm today - Wednesday, March 14 - to a road traffic collision on the A631 Corringham Road.

A spokesman for Lincolnshire Police said: “This is a collision between three vehicles and happened between Corringham and Gainsborough.

“Firefighters, paramedics and the air ambulance are also on scene.

“Please be aware the A631 is currently closed between the Otter Pub and the Corringham Road junction whilst we deal with this collision so please avoid the area at this time.”