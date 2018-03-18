Advice for motorists during wintry conditions

Most of Lincolnshire has seen snow fall overnight.

Lincolnshire Police has offered advice to motorists and have said to not travel unless absolutely necessary.

While the conditions have not been as severe as those which hit the county at the beginning of this month a number of road closures last night and in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, March 18) have meant that the police’s advice to those wishing to travel at this present time has changed.

There are concerns that drifting snow will mean that some areas will soon become impassable, while freezing temperatures are making for hazardous driving conditions in some parts. The police have had a number of incidents reported to them involving road conditions over the last few hours.

Full details of the areas affected and the roads closed can be found on the Force Control Room Twitter account @FCR_Lincs, but at present the parts of Lincolnshire most badly affected include the A17 Leadenham bypass where two HGVs became stuck, Folkingham to Osbournby on the A15, the A158 at Edlington, and areas of central Lincoln including Canwick Road and Lindum Hill, as well as some roads in Branston.

Roads are being treated to try and help deal with the conditions, further updates will follow as soon as available.

For more advice and tips about managing during cold weather visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterweather