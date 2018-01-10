Adverse weather means roadworks will not be complete until end of January

More disruption and delays are expected for motorists as Gainsborough roadworks are delayed by nearly two months due to adverse weather.

Road improvements in Gainsborough started in October last year and were anticipated to be complete by December 8.

However a spout of adverse weather conditions has meant the work has been delayed and is still ongoing.

The work has been being carried out in three phases and phase three is now underway and the works include final surfacing on A156 Lea Road/Foxby Lane junction, final road markings laid at A156 Lea Road/Ashcroft Road/Trinity Street /Bridge Road Westbound/A631Thornidke Way / Lea Road/Foxby Hill junction and resurfacing works at A631 Thornidike Way/Heapham Road junction.

On Monday, January 15, work started for the final road markings at A156 Lea Road/Ashcroft Road/Trinity Street /Bridge Road Westbound/A631Thornidke Way / Lea Road/Foxby Hill junction.

The roads will be closed from 7pm to 6am nightly, Monday to Friday and signed diversions will be in place.

These works are expected to end at 6am on Saturday, January 20.

The resurfacing works at A631 Thornidike Way/ Heapham Road junction will take place from Wednesday, January 17, until Friday, January 26.

The road will be closed from 7pm to 6am nightly, Monday to Friday and there may be some daytime works from 9.15am to 3.30pm required towards the end of the work for final surfacing. The road closure will be between A631 Thorndike Way and Marshall Way and a diversion will be in place. These works are expected to be complete by 6am on Saturday, January 27.

These improvements are being funded using part of the £5.4m allocated to the authority by the Department of Transport (DfT) from its National Productivity Investment Fund.

The money was awarded to help reduce congestion at key locations, upgrade or improve the maintenance of local highway assets, improve access to employment and housing, and develop economic and job creation opportunities.

For more information visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks.