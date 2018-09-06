Abigail flies the flag for Gainsborough at army cadet camp

A Gainsborough army cadet has just returned from a two-week action-packed camp based on the coast at Altcar, north of Liverpool.

Abigail Hackney, 13, was one of around 200 Lincolnshire cadets who enjoyed a successful annual camp.

She said: “It was great fun and I’ve made loads of new friends whilst taking part in adventurous activities such as raft-making.

“I’ve gained both physical and mental strength through the cadets and overall my confidence has really grown.

“There are so many new experiences you get to enjoy in the cadets plus you also gather skills to go on to your CV for the future.”

Colonel Jeremy Field, Commandant of Lincolnshire Army Cadet Force was delighted with how the camp went,

He reflected: “Annual camp 2018 at Altcar was a great success.

“The training programme was polished and progressive and was comprehensively and professionally delivered by our excellent adult volunteers.

“The support from the Professional support staff and the county welfare team was fantastic too.

“The camp tempo was measured and I believe that we experienced a really happy, safe, enthusiastic and enjoyable camp.

“Once again, Lincs ACF set a high standard and delivered a great cadet experience.

As Commandant, it is a huge great privilege and honour to lead such a fantastic county.”

Throughout the year cadets like Abigail go on a number of weekend camps nearer to home but the summer camp is always a special event that cadets really look forward to.

They are able to progress their training and spend a few nights away from their main base, sleeping in tents and developing their fieldcraft skills before returning to their billets.

Gainsborough Army Cadets meet on Monday evening sat 7pm.

Anyone interested, either as a parent or potential cadet and wanting more information, is welcome to call in at the cadets’ base at the TA Centre on Ropery Road in Gainsborough, call 01427 612440 or visit the website at www.armycadets.com

n Unlock 1,000 years of history alongside your four-legged companion at Lincoln Castle’s first ever dog-friendly weekend this weekend.

Taking place on Saturday, September 15 and Sunday, September 16, the historic attraction will open its doors to dogs for the first time, inviting them to explore the grounds and buildings.

Kimberley Vickers, castle manager, said: “We’re sure your dog will enjoy exploring all the castle has to offer, just as much as you will.

“There are extensive grounds to roam, and plenty for them to investigate within the prison buildings and along the wall walk.”

And if you miss this weekend’s event, don’t worry as there is another on November 17 and 18.