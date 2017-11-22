Abba themed fundraiser for Bassetlaw Hospice

A group of friends who came together to form their own singing group held a fundraiser to raise funds for Bassetlaw Hospice.

The group, known as Katra, entertained people at a fundraising event in Langold with songs from the band, Abba.

Katra member, Maureen Hunter, said: “The fundraiser went very well and everything went to plan.

“We don’t have the final amount yet but have so far raised almost £350.

“It was very good. Everybody seemed to enjoy themselves and they were singing along to the music.

“Katra is a fairly newly formed group and this fundraiser was a great way for us to be able to perform and raise money for charity at the same time.”

Katra is made up of Maureen Hunter, Denise and Roger Marsden and Ian Hunter.

Maureen said: “We were all friends anyway and we did our own singing so we decided to see how we sounded together and it has progressed from there.”

Katra previously performed in June to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society which was a country themed event and even through they don’t have another performance planned yet, ideas are already flowing for the next theme.

Maureen said: “We don’t have any plans yet for the next performance but one idea for a theme is ‘songs of inspiration’.

As well as the performance from Katra the fundraiser also had craft stalls, a tombola and refreshments for people to enjoy.

Visitors were also treated to a performance from duet Ali-Jem, made up of Jane Martingdale and Alison Carrington.

The money which has been raised at the event will be presented to Bassetlaw Hospice in a few weeks time.

Bassetlaw Hospice, in North Road, Retford, provides palliative care for patients who have been diagnosed with cancer or a progressive long term condition. It exists to support the patient and their families to achieve the best quality of life.