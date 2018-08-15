A Worksop Guardian, a play script and war medals among items buried in Whitwell time capsule to mark the 100th anniversatry of the First World War

A copy of the Worksop Guardian, a play script and war medals are among the items which have been buried in a time capsule in Whitwell.

To commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the end of the First World War the Whitwell Residents Association has buried a time capsule containing many items relating to life in Whitwell around 1918 and the present day.

Viv Mills said: “The Whitwell residents decided to bury a time capsule as their contribution to these events.

“The initial idea came from Ken Keeton, he got it from all the reports in newspapers etcetera of items being buried, either accidently or deliberately, and later being dug up and how they formed a fascinating glimpse into how people lived in years gone by. It has been a massive project, far bigger than any of us thought it would when we started.”

The capsule contains 43 photographs, mostly copied, of Whitwell past and present, among these are photographs of trench art, a bible that was actually used in the trenches, a traction engine that was used in the war, family members of several parishioners who served in the war, a school report from 1910 and the Roll Of Honour which includes names of everyone from Whitwell who served in the war.

Also in the capsule are medals awarded to the grandfather of the association’s chairman, John Green, the script and music score from a play put on by Whitwell Players, poppies which had the names of the fallen from Whitwell written on them and a brochure listing all the events taking place in Whitwell.

A copy of the Worksop Guardian. minutes and an agenda of a recent Parish Council Meeting, a brief history of the Whitwell Residents Association and details of the Honorary Alderman man status awarded to one of the association’s founding members’ George Webster, who passed away in 2015, were also placed in the capsule.

The capsule was buried in the garden next to the community centre in Portland Street, Whitwell, and will be opened in 50 years.

Viv added: “We would like to thank everyone who helped us to fill the time capsule, by supplying photographs, information and actual artefacts. Without them this project would not have been possible.

“The Residents Association is very pleased and proud with what they have achieved in creating this lasting memorial to all those who gave lives so that we could live in peace.”