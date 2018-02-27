A pet owner says her faith in Worksop is restored after ‘hundreds of strangers’ launch search for missing pooch Herbie

A lost dog that was missing for three days in temperatures below freezing was reunited with his desperate owner after the Worksop community pulled together to bring him home.

Kathy Holmes, owner of Herbie, a Yorkshire Terrier/Maltese cross, said her “faith in Worksop was restored” after “hundreds of strangers” turned out to track down the missing pooch.

Herbie is pictured.

Herbie had been taken to a Gateford Road grooming salon on February 21 when he escaped through a gate and sped away.

Things took a turn for the worse when the intrepid pooch was sighted colliding with a car further down the road.

In a panic, he sped towards Carlton Road where he quickly disappeared.

It sparked a three day search with “hundreds of complete strangers” embarking on a collective effort to bring Herbie home.

Herbie has become a Worksop celebrity and even received 'get well soon' gifts.

Kathy said: “I was absolutely devastated when we couldn’t find him. It was freezing and I knew he must have been so scared.

“But I couldn’t believe the reaction we had from complete strangers. People were out night and day looking for him- I was getting messages at 3am from people apologising that they hadn’t been able to bring him back.

“I’d like to make it absolutely clear it was no fault of the lady who owns the grooming salon, there are no bad feelings between us- she was devastated too and out looking with everyone else.”

Though Herbie was chipped, Kathy, who lives on Queensway, knew it was unlikely someone would be able to catch him.

But on February 23, Herbie was found in a garden close to where he went missing, hiding behind a shed.

Thanks to the power of Facebook, Kathy was finally contacted with the news her beloved pet was safe.

Kathy said: “When I went to collect him he was panicky and confused and didn’t know who I was at first, and scuttled back behind the shed. But gradually he crawled out and was really happy when he realised it was me.”

Herbie is now recovering from a dislocated hip at home and has become somewhat of a celebrity in Worksop. His Facebook page, Herbie’s Adventures, has well over 1,000 likes, he has received gifts from well-wishers and there have even been calls for him to switch on the Christmas lights later this year.

Kathy added: “Herbie has gained a whole new family. I can’t thank everyone enough.”

Keep up to date with Herbie’s progress at: www.facebook.com/herbiesadventures